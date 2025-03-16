Left Menu

Jeweller Nabbed After Alleged DUI Crash Injures One in Sangli

In Sangli district, Maharashtra, Nilesh Patil, a jewellery shop owner, was involved in an alleged DUI incident. His car hit two motorcycles, injuring one motorcyclist and himself. Patil attempted to flee but was caught and issued a notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:39 IST
The incident occurred late Saturday on the Sangli-Khotwadi Road when Patil's vehicle collided with two two-wheelers. One motorcyclist was injured, while Patil also sustained minor injuries.

Authorities revealed that Patil attempted to escape the crash site but was apprehended. He has been charged and issued a notice before being released.

