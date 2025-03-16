Jeweller Nabbed After Alleged DUI Crash Injures One in Sangli

A jewellery shop owner, Nilesh Patil, was involved in an alleged DUI incident in Maharashtra's Sangli district, leading to his arrest after he reportedly hit two motorcycles.

The incident occurred late Saturday on the Sangli-Khotwadi Road when Patil's vehicle collided with two two-wheelers. One motorcyclist was injured, while Patil also sustained minor injuries.

Authorities revealed that Patil attempted to escape the crash site but was apprehended. He has been charged and issued a notice before being released.

(With inputs from agencies.)