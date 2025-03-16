Record Drug Bust in Karnataka: Police Crack International Network

Mangaluru Police seized more than 37 kg of MDMA, valued at Rs 75 crore, marking the largest-ever drug bust recorded in Karnataka. The bust was announced by Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal during a press conference on Sunday.

The arrests of two South African nationals in Bengaluru have brought to light a sprawling international drug trafficking network. Their apprehension follows months-long investigations stemming from an earlier arrest, leading authorities to multiple suspects, including individuals in Delhi and Bengaluru.

The bust underscores sophisticated smuggling methods, involving concealed drugs, fake passports, and extensive use of air routes. Authorities continue to investigate further, aiming to dismantle this intricate network.

(With inputs from agencies.)