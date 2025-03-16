Left Menu

Northeast Collaboration: Assam and Nagaland Chiefs Unite Ahead of Key Meeting

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland engaged in a vital discussion on regional interests before attending a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The talks focused on mutual benefits for the Northeastern states, along with reviewing the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:24 IST
Northeast Collaboration: Assam and Nagaland Chiefs Unite Ahead of Key Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland convened on Sunday to discuss matters of mutual interest ahead of a significant meeting involving all Northeastern state leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting, held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati, as per Assam Chief Minister's Office, aimed at fostering cooperation across the Northeastern region. Warm greetings were exchanged along with discussions focusing on shared regional interests.

This precedes a scheduled meeting chaired by Shah to evaluate the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the Indian Penal Code in the region. Shah concludes his three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram on Sunday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025