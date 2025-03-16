Northeast Collaboration: Assam and Nagaland Chiefs Unite Ahead of Key Meeting
The Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland engaged in a vital discussion on regional interests before attending a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The talks focused on mutual benefits for the Northeastern states, along with reviewing the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland convened on Sunday to discuss matters of mutual interest ahead of a significant meeting involving all Northeastern state leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The meeting, held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati, as per Assam Chief Minister's Office, aimed at fostering cooperation across the Northeastern region. Warm greetings were exchanged along with discussions focusing on shared regional interests.
This precedes a scheduled meeting chaired by Shah to evaluate the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the Indian Penal Code in the region. Shah concludes his three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram on Sunday evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Manipur Security Review as State Faces Unrest
Home Minister Amit Shah directs ensuring free movement of people on all roads in Manipur from March 8: Officials.
Amit Shah's Initiative for Peace and Security in Manipur
Amit Shah Leads Strategic Security Initiatives in Manipur
Strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on roads in Manipur, says HM Amit Shah at meeting on security in state.