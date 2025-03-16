Northeast Collaboration: Assam and Nagaland Chiefs Unite Ahead of Key Meeting

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Nagaland convened on Sunday to discuss matters of mutual interest ahead of a significant meeting involving all Northeastern state leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting, held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati, as per Assam Chief Minister's Office, aimed at fostering cooperation across the Northeastern region. Warm greetings were exchanged along with discussions focusing on shared regional interests.

This precedes a scheduled meeting chaired by Shah to evaluate the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the Indian Penal Code in the region. Shah concludes his three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram on Sunday evening.

