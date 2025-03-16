Left Menu

U.S. Influence in Lebanese Central Bank Appointment to Combat Corruption

The U.S. is actively involved in Lebanon's selection of a new central bank governor to reduce corruption and inhibit Hezbollah's financial influence. This follows Lebanon's financial collapse and emphasizes the need for reform. U.S. officials are vetting candidates with anti-Hezbollah and anti-corruption stances to guide Lebanon's monetary policy.

16-03-2025
The United States is actively participating in Lebanon's selection process for its next central bank governor as part of efforts to counteract corruption and curb Hezbollah's financial influence through the banking system, according to informed sources. This move marks Washington's involvement in managing Lebanon's monetary policies amid a severe financial crisis.

U.S. officials have already started reviewing potential candidates, focusing on those with firm anti-corruption and anti-Hezbollah positions, demonstrating a hands-on diplomatic approach to Lebanese governance reforms. Meetings have taken place in both Washington and Lebanon, highlighting the emphasis on selecting a candidate capable of implementing necessary economic reforms.

This strategic U.S. intervention follows Lebanon's financial decline and reflects concerns about Hezbollah's influence. The new governor will be pivotal in steering Lebanon's monetary policy, working alongside officials like President Joseph Aoun, to help the nation recover from its economic meltdown, while ensuring compliance with international anti-terrorism financing regulations.

