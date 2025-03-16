Escalating Violence Against Police in Bihar Sparks Outrage

Seven policemen sustained injuries in three separate mob attacks in Bihar, according to officials on Sunday. These incidents, occurring in Bhagalpur, Madhubani, and Nawada districts, followed a pattern where police teams received assault during interventions, officials have said.

Two additional incidents in the last five days led to the deaths of two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in Munger and Araria districts. In Bhagalpur, officers investigating a local brawl were attacked along with their vehicles, prompting immediate police reinforcement.

DGP Vinay Kumar advised police stations to assess conditions before raids and ensure larger teams respond to emergency calls. Meanwhile, political criticism mounts against the Nitish Kumar government for perceived lapses in maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)