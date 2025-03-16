Hezbollah Slams U.S. Strikes on Yemen: A Middle East Tension

Hezbollah has issued a strong condemnation of the United States' recent large-scale military strikes on Yemen. The attacks, which took place on Saturday, targeted Houthis aligned with Iran and resulted in a substantial death toll.

The health ministry managed by the Houthis reported that at least 31 individuals were killed as a consequence of the airstrikes.

This escalation has intensified regional tensions, drawing severe criticism from Hezbollah towards the U.S. military actions in the already volatile Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)