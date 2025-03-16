Hezbollah Slams U.S. Strikes on Yemen: A Middle East Tension
Hezbollah has denounced large-scale military attacks by the U.S. on Yemen, which resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people, according to Houthi health officials. The airstrikes aimed at Iran-backed Houthis, have drawn sharp criticism from Hezbollah amidst ongoing regional tensions.
Hezbollah has issued a strong condemnation of the United States' recent large-scale military strikes on Yemen. The attacks, which took place on Saturday, targeted Houthis aligned with Iran and resulted in a substantial death toll.
The health ministry managed by the Houthis reported that at least 31 individuals were killed as a consequence of the airstrikes.
This escalation has intensified regional tensions, drawing severe criticism from Hezbollah towards the U.S. military actions in the already volatile Middle East.
