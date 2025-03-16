Left Menu

Hezbollah Slams U.S. Strikes on Yemen: A Middle East Tension

Hezbollah has denounced large-scale military attacks by the U.S. on Yemen, which resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people, according to Houthi health officials. The airstrikes aimed at Iran-backed Houthis, have drawn sharp criticism from Hezbollah amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:14 IST
Hezbollah Slams U.S. Strikes on Yemen: A Middle East Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hezbollah has issued a strong condemnation of the United States' recent large-scale military strikes on Yemen. The attacks, which took place on Saturday, targeted Houthis aligned with Iran and resulted in a substantial death toll.

The health ministry managed by the Houthis reported that at least 31 individuals were killed as a consequence of the airstrikes.

This escalation has intensified regional tensions, drawing severe criticism from Hezbollah towards the U.S. military actions in the already volatile Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025