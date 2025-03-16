Left Menu

Jewellery Heist Foiled: Employee Among Arrested

An employee and two accomplices were arrested for a jewellery heist involving 117 sovereigns of gold from a shop in Kattungal. Shivesh, an employee, masterminded the theft with the help of his brother and friend. The suspects were apprehended following a police investigation.

An intriguing jewellery heist in Kattungal led to the arrest of an employee and his two accomplices on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that 117 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a local store.

The main suspect, Shivesh, initially reported the theft, leading police on a chase for two purported motorcycle robbers. However, investigations exposed him as the mastermind, aided by his brother Benzil and friend Shiju.

Further investigations revealed that Shivesh has a prior criminal record, including serious charges. His involvement became increasingly evident during preliminary inquiries, prompting ongoing investigations, according to Malappuram SP R Vishwanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

