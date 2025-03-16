Jewellery Heist Foiled: Employee Among Arrested

An intriguing jewellery heist in Kattungal led to the arrest of an employee and his two accomplices on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that 117 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a local store.

The main suspect, Shivesh, initially reported the theft, leading police on a chase for two purported motorcycle robbers. However, investigations exposed him as the mastermind, aided by his brother Benzil and friend Shiju.

Further investigations revealed that Shivesh has a prior criminal record, including serious charges. His involvement became increasingly evident during preliminary inquiries, prompting ongoing investigations, according to Malappuram SP R Vishwanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)