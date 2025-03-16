Clash in Jharkhand Leads to Arrests and Demolition

In Jharkhand's Ranchi district, fifteen people, among them five women, have been apprehended in relation to the fatality of a tribal youth during a clash between two groups, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The confrontation originated in Namkum over a dispute near a government liquor outlet, escalating into violence. Consequently, Sonu Munda suffered fatal injuries, leading to widespread protests and road blockades.

Reacting to public pressure, authorities dismantled the unlawfully constructed eatery of the prime suspect, Shatrughan Rai, built on encroached railway land.

