BSF Busts Smuggling Operation, Seizes 180 Mobile Phones at India-Bangladesh Border
The Border Security Force seized over 180 secondhand mobile phones worth Rs 42 lakh during an anti-smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. A special ambush party discovered the cache after observing suspicious activity. The phones were handed over to Customs authorities.
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a significant smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border, seizing more than 180 secondhand mobile phones valued at over Rs 42 lakh. The operation took place on Sunday during an anti-smuggling initiative in Tripura.
Officials reported that a specialized ambush team detected suspicious movements of five to six individuals near the border in the Matinagar area of Sonamura, Sepahijala district. The sighting led to immediate action by the BSF forces, who challenged the suspects, prompting them to flee.
Subsequent searches of the region resulted in discovering 187 used mobile phones from various popular brands. These confiscated devices were subsequently handed over to the Customs department for further investigation, a BSF spokesperson confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
