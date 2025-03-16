Delhi CM Gupta Promises Inclusive 'Viksit Delhi' Budget
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes that the city's upcoming annual budget will focus on improving living standards, infrastructure, and development across all societal sections. Discussions with BJP MLAs included strengthening basic facilities and addressing issues from previous administrations to foster a prosperous 'Viksit Delhi.'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the residents that the city's forthcoming annual budget will prioritize elevating living standards and fortifying infrastructure. Scheduled for presentation in the Delhi Assembly on March 25, the budget aims to drive development across all community sectors.
During a meeting with BJP legislators, calls were made for sufficient budgetary reserves to enhance basic utilities, such as water, sewerage, and road systems. Gupta, recognizing this as a pivotal budget for her government, intends to incorporate community desires into the financial plan.
Gupta highlighted that the budget's objective extends beyond numbers, serving as an instrument to boost civic facilities and foster development. Feedback from the public has been actively sought, including special attention to underdeveloped areas, to shape a 'Viksit Delhi' budget.
BJP govt preparing to table 'Viksit Delhi' budget 2025-26 in assembly in last week of March: CM Rekha Gupta.
