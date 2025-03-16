Tragic Discovery: Five-Year-Old Girl's Death Sparks Outrage in Odisha
A five-year-old girl was found dead in Angul district, Odisha, suspected of being raped and murdered. The girl went missing Thursday, prompting her family to file a complaint. Her body was discovered Saturday near her home. Police have detained a suspect and medical examinations are ongoing.
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was discovered just meters away from her home in Angul district, Odisha, with authorities suspecting foul play in the form of rape and murder.
The child had disappeared on Thursday afternoon, leading her distraught family to file a police report. Sadly, her blood-soaked body was found near a mahua tree, around 100 meters from her residence, on Saturday by passersby who alerted the police.
Preliminary findings suggest a heinous crime, prompting police to detain a 40-year-old man. To confirm the allegations, a thorough medical examination is underway at the Angul district headquarters hospital, with specialized paediatricians from Cuttack also involved in the investigation.
