Tragic Discovery: Five-Year-Old Girl's Death Sparks Outrage in Odisha

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was discovered just meters away from her home in Angul district, Odisha, with authorities suspecting foul play in the form of rape and murder.

The child had disappeared on Thursday afternoon, leading her distraught family to file a police report. Sadly, her blood-soaked body was found near a mahua tree, around 100 meters from her residence, on Saturday by passersby who alerted the police.

Preliminary findings suggest a heinous crime, prompting police to detain a 40-year-old man. To confirm the allegations, a thorough medical examination is underway at the Angul district headquarters hospital, with specialized paediatricians from Cuttack also involved in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)