Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Five-Year-Old Girl's Death Sparks Outrage in Odisha

A five-year-old girl was found dead in Angul district, Odisha, suspected of being raped and murdered. The girl went missing Thursday, prompting her family to file a complaint. Her body was discovered Saturday near her home. Police have detained a suspect and medical examinations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:22 IST
Tragic Discovery: Five-Year-Old Girl's Death Sparks Outrage in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was discovered just meters away from her home in Angul district, Odisha, with authorities suspecting foul play in the form of rape and murder.

The child had disappeared on Thursday afternoon, leading her distraught family to file a police report. Sadly, her blood-soaked body was found near a mahua tree, around 100 meters from her residence, on Saturday by passersby who alerted the police.

Preliminary findings suggest a heinous crime, prompting police to detain a 40-year-old man. To confirm the allegations, a thorough medical examination is underway at the Angul district headquarters hospital, with specialized paediatricians from Cuttack also involved in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025