In a tense encounter over the skies near Yemen, U.S. fighter jets took decisive action on Sunday by intercepting 11 drones launched by Yemen's Houthi forces. The drones were allegedly aimed at a U.S. aircraft carrier operating in the area.

According to an official source, who insisted on anonymity, the drones posed no immediate danger to the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. This vessel has been a strategic asset in the U.S. navy's operations concerning Yemen, as directed by former President Donald Trump.

The official also noted that the U.S. military detected a Houthi missile, which failed in flight and safely landed in the sea, prompting no military response from the U.S. due to its non-threatening trajectory.

