Left Menu

Brink of Conflict: U.S. Military Intercepts Houthi Drones

U.S. fighter jets successfully intercepted 11 Houthi drones on Sunday, believed to have been targeting a U.S. aircraft carrier off Yemen. An official confirmed the drones posed no immediate threat to the vessel. A Houthi missile was also monitored but deemed non-threatening by U.S. forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 02:40 IST
Brink of Conflict: U.S. Military Intercepts Houthi Drones

In a tense encounter over the skies near Yemen, U.S. fighter jets took decisive action on Sunday by intercepting 11 drones launched by Yemen's Houthi forces. The drones were allegedly aimed at a U.S. aircraft carrier operating in the area.

According to an official source, who insisted on anonymity, the drones posed no immediate danger to the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. This vessel has been a strategic asset in the U.S. navy's operations concerning Yemen, as directed by former President Donald Trump.

The official also noted that the U.S. military detected a Houthi missile, which failed in flight and safely landed in the sea, prompting no military response from the U.S. due to its non-threatening trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025