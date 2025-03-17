Left Menu

Tragic Inferno Claims Lives of Four Children in Jharkhand

In a devastating incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, four children died in a fire near their home. The blaze occurred in Gitilipi village around 11 am, with local police launching an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a tragic incident on Monday, a fire claimed the lives of four children in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The fire broke out in a haystack near their home in Gitilipi village.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 11 am in the Jagannathpur police station area of Chaibasa. Local authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that the children were playing near the haystack when the fire erupted. Efforts are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

