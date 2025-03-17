Kenya Engages IMF for New Lending Programme Amid Debt Challenges

Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are in talks for a new lending programme, setting aside the existing one as the country deals with escalating debt obligations. The move comes after years of extensive government spending that have led to increased debt servicing costs.

Haimanot Teferra, IMF's mission chief, announced that a formal request has been received from Kenyan authorities, with plans to collaborate further. The ninth review of the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programs will not continue.

The combined ECF/EFF programme, valued at $3.6 billion, is nearing expiration. Meanwhile, Finance Minister John Mbadi expressed intentions of pursuing a financing programme to manage Kenya's significant debt-to-GDP ratio, reported at 65.7% as of last June.

