Left Menu

Kenya Engages IMF for New Lending Programme Amid Debt Challenges

Kenya is set to negotiate a new lending agreement with the International Monetary Fund, replacing its current programme, to manage rising debt issues. The IMF mission chief confirmed the request at the end of a Nairobi visit, as Kenya seeks to stabilize its economy amid debt-service pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:39 IST
Kenya Engages IMF for New Lending Programme Amid Debt Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are in talks for a new lending programme, setting aside the existing one as the country deals with escalating debt obligations. The move comes after years of extensive government spending that have led to increased debt servicing costs.

Haimanot Teferra, IMF's mission chief, announced that a formal request has been received from Kenyan authorities, with plans to collaborate further. The ninth review of the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programs will not continue.

The combined ECF/EFF programme, valued at $3.6 billion, is nearing expiration. Meanwhile, Finance Minister John Mbadi expressed intentions of pursuing a financing programme to manage Kenya's significant debt-to-GDP ratio, reported at 65.7% as of last June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025