Tensions Rise at Jantar Mantar: Clash Over Waqf Bill Sparks Protests

The Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan protested at Jantar Mantar against Muslim organizations opposing the Waqf Bill. Anil Chaudhary cautioned about potential religious division in India. Simultaneously, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board led a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Union Cabinet approved the bill for introduction in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:12 IST
Tensions escalated in New Delhi as the Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan and Muslim organizations staged rival protests at Jantar Mantar. The confrontation centered around the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill.

Anil Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan warned of potential religious division in India, urging governmental intervention to halt perceived separatist actions. The group's protest underscored fears of religious polarization.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board organized a demonstration against the amendments, with support from several MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi. The Union Cabinet's approval of the bill ensures its discussion in Parliament this session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

