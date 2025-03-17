Tensions Rise at Jantar Mantar: Clash Over Waqf Bill Sparks Protests
The Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan protested at Jantar Mantar against Muslim organizations opposing the Waqf Bill. Anil Chaudhary cautioned about potential religious division in India. Simultaneously, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board led a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Union Cabinet approved the bill for introduction in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated in New Delhi as the Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan and Muslim organizations staged rival protests at Jantar Mantar. The confrontation centered around the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill.
Anil Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan warned of potential religious division in India, urging governmental intervention to halt perceived separatist actions. The group's protest underscored fears of religious polarization.
Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board organized a demonstration against the amendments, with support from several MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi. The Union Cabinet's approval of the bill ensures its discussion in Parliament this session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Braces for Tariff Battles Amid Parliamentary Sessions
MP Rashid Seeks Interim Bail for Parliament Session
Terror funding case: J-K MP Engineer Rashid moves Delhi court seeking interim bail to attend upcoming Parliament session.
Rising Tensions: China's Parliament Meets Amid US Tariff Threats
High-Stakes Drama: Bail Hearing in Parliament Security Breach Case