Chaos Erupts at MCD House: AAP vs BJP Showdown

Tensions ran high at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as councillors from the AAP and BJP clashed in a tumultuous session on Monday. The confrontation began shortly after proceedings commenced, marked by slogan chanting and unease.

The meeting, which began later than scheduled, saw BJP members rise to demand a vote. They claimed that AAP had lost its majority in the House, leading to a dramatic turn of events as councillors from both parties resorted to tearing agenda papers and climbing onto tables.

The scene escalated quickly, with a wave of torn documents and slogans filling the chamber. Amid the disorder, AAP accused the BJP of "murdering" the Constitution, further fueling the discord and resulting in the adjournment of the House session.

