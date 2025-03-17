Massive Protest Erupts Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

A significant protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday, gathering numerous MPs and leaders in opposition to the proposed legislation. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vocalized his disapproval, cautioning allies of the NDA coalition about potential backlash from the Muslim community if they support the bill.

Speaking at the protest held at Jantar Mantar, Owaisi asserted that the Narendra Modi government's intent behind the bill is to jeopardize communal peace, rather than safeguard Waqf properties. He highlighted concerns that the bill would permit non-Muslims to partake in Waqf councils, unlike management practices in other religious endowments.

Joining the protest, various political figures including Congress's Salman Khurshid and Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, raised concerns regarding the constitutional validity of the bill and accused the government of divisive politics. The opposition criticized the ruling party for neglecting their suggestions, emphasizing the necessity for broader discussion on the matter.

