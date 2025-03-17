Demolition Looms: Sambhal District Faces Tensions Over Illegal Mosque and Housing
In Sambhal district, an illegally constructed mosque and 33 houses on municipal land in Chandausi may face demolition. The area has been tense following riots over the mosque's alleged historical significance. District officials have inspected the site, confirming unauthorized constructions, and are proceeding with legal actions.
Sambhal officials have confirmed that an illegally constructed mosque and 33 houses on municipal land in Chandausi are set for demolition following protocol. This follows heightened tensions from last year's riots over the mosque's disputed historical status.
The dispute intensified after a November 24th riot against a court-ordered survey linked to a petition claiming the mosque was on an ancient Hindu temple site. The conflict left four dead and several injured, including police personnel.
During a Tehsil Diwas inspection, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya pinpointed 34 illegal structures, confirming plans to remove them. The land, spanning approximately 6.5 bighas, is under scrutiny, with any unauthorized constructions slated for legal action.
