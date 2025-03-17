Left Menu

Demolition Looms: Sambhal District Faces Tensions Over Illegal Mosque and Housing

In Sambhal district, an illegally constructed mosque and 33 houses on municipal land in Chandausi may face demolition. The area has been tense following riots over the mosque's alleged historical significance. District officials have inspected the site, confirming unauthorized constructions, and are proceeding with legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:52 IST
Demolition Looms: Sambhal District Faces Tensions Over Illegal Mosque and Housing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhal officials have confirmed that an illegally constructed mosque and 33 houses on municipal land in Chandausi are set for demolition following protocol. This follows heightened tensions from last year's riots over the mosque's disputed historical status.

The dispute intensified after a November 24th riot against a court-ordered survey linked to a petition claiming the mosque was on an ancient Hindu temple site. The conflict left four dead and several injured, including police personnel.

During a Tehsil Diwas inspection, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya pinpointed 34 illegal structures, confirming plans to remove them. The land, spanning approximately 6.5 bighas, is under scrutiny, with any unauthorized constructions slated for legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025