Demolition Looms: Sambhal District Faces Tensions Over Illegal Mosque and Housing

Sambhal officials have confirmed that an illegally constructed mosque and 33 houses on municipal land in Chandausi are set for demolition following protocol. This follows heightened tensions from last year's riots over the mosque's disputed historical status.

The dispute intensified after a November 24th riot against a court-ordered survey linked to a petition claiming the mosque was on an ancient Hindu temple site. The conflict left four dead and several injured, including police personnel.

During a Tehsil Diwas inspection, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya pinpointed 34 illegal structures, confirming plans to remove them. The land, spanning approximately 6.5 bighas, is under scrutiny, with any unauthorized constructions slated for legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)