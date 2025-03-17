Supreme Court Grants Centre Three-Month Extension for Northeast Delimitation

The Supreme Court on Monday provided the Indian government a three-month extension to carry out the crucial delimitation exercise in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam.

In a hearing led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the court noted the Centre's solicitor general Tushar Mehta's request for additional time, especially highlighting the violent situation in Manipur.

The delay comes despite a presidential order in 2020 reopening the delimitation process in these regions. The bench raised concerns regarding the Centre's lack of action, questioning the necessity of further government interventions once the presidential notification was revoked.

