Supreme Court Grants Centre Three-Month Extension for Northeast Delimitation

The Supreme Court has granted the Centre three additional months to conduct the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam. This extension follows the Centre's solicitor general requesting more time due to ongoing consultations and violence in Manipur. The court emphasized the necessity of the exercise following a 2020 presidential order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:35 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday provided the Indian government a three-month extension to carry out the crucial delimitation exercise in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam.

In a hearing led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the court noted the Centre's solicitor general Tushar Mehta's request for additional time, especially highlighting the violent situation in Manipur.

The delay comes despite a presidential order in 2020 reopening the delimitation process in these regions. The bench raised concerns regarding the Centre's lack of action, questioning the necessity of further government interventions once the presidential notification was revoked.

