Curfew in Churachandpur: Clashes Erupt Between Hmar and Zomi Communities

A curfew was imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur following clashes between Hmar and Zomi communities. The violence began after a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted. Prohibitory orders were enacted, and security forces intervened to maintain order. Community leaders have been urged to engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:52 IST
In the wake of escalating tensions between the Hmar and Zomi communities, a curfew was enforced in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Monday. This decision followed an assault on a Hmar tribal leader, which incited further unrest.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS 2023 were imposed to prevent unlawful gatherings and violence. Central security forces intervened as protesters attempted road blockades and engaged in stone-pelting.

Urging for calm, Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S called for community dialogue and a collaborative approach to restoring peace. He emphasized the significance of Churachandpur's diverse heritage and warned against the spread of misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

