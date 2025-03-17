Curfew in Churachandpur: Clashes Erupt Between Hmar and Zomi Communities

In the wake of escalating tensions between the Hmar and Zomi communities, a curfew was enforced in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Monday. This decision followed an assault on a Hmar tribal leader, which incited further unrest.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS 2023 were imposed to prevent unlawful gatherings and violence. Central security forces intervened as protesters attempted road blockades and engaged in stone-pelting.

Urging for calm, Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S called for community dialogue and a collaborative approach to restoring peace. He emphasized the significance of Churachandpur's diverse heritage and warned against the spread of misinformation.

