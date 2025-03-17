Interstate ATM Robbery Ring Busted: Arrests Made in Nagaland
At least five individuals were arrested in Dimapur, Nagaland, for their alleged involvement in a significant ATM robbery. Police recovered Rs 13,50,200 from the suspects, part of a gang linked to similar crimes in Assam and Meghalaya. Investigations and efforts to retrieve discarded evidence are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Nagaland police have arrested at least five individuals connected to an ATM robbery in Dimapur district.
The suspects, part of an interstate gang, allegedly orchestrated the theft at Kuda village on February 20, police revealed on Monday. A detailed investigation is underway to unearth their tactics.
Commissioner Kevithuto Sophie reported the recovery of Rs 13,50,200 from the accused, who are believed to have looted Rs 25,85,000. Vehicles used during the heist were seized, and efforts to retrieve hidden equipment continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ATM robbery
- Nagaland
- Dimapur
- arrests
- interstate gang
- police
- recovery
- seized
- investigation
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis on the Road to Recovery: Hope Amidst Health Challenges
Haridwar Shooting Saga: Trio Arrested After Intense Police Operation
Punjab Police Thwart Drug Smuggling in Intense Ferozepur Shootout
Rodri's Remarkable Recovery Sparks Hope for Manchester City
The Role of Technology in Addiction Recovery