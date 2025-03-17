Interstate ATM Robbery Ring Busted: Arrests Made in Nagaland

In a significant breakthrough, Nagaland police have arrested at least five individuals connected to an ATM robbery in Dimapur district.

The suspects, part of an interstate gang, allegedly orchestrated the theft at Kuda village on February 20, police revealed on Monday. A detailed investigation is underway to unearth their tactics.

Commissioner Kevithuto Sophie reported the recovery of Rs 13,50,200 from the accused, who are believed to have looted Rs 25,85,000. Vehicles used during the heist were seized, and efforts to retrieve hidden equipment continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)