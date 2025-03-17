Lebanese President Orders Army Action on Syrian Border Clashes

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has issued a directive for the army to respond to fire sources from the northern and eastern borders with Syria. This comes as tensions rise at the border, according to the president's office.

Aoun emphasized that the government will not permit ongoing clashes after a night of skirmishes involving Syrian troops, Lebanese soldiers, and armed groups in northeast Lebanon.

The situation along the Syrian-Lebanese border remains tense, with President Aoun's orders aimed at preventing further escalation of violence.

