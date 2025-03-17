Left Menu

Daylight Heist: Elderly Couple Robbed in Northwest Delhi

An elderly couple and their maid fell victims to a daring daylight robbery in Northwest Delhi. The thieves restrained them before making off with gold and valuables. Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits, and have already recovered the stolen car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:49 IST
Daylight Heist: Elderly Couple Robbed in Northwest Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple and their maid became victims of an audacious daylight robbery in Northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Monday, according to police reports.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. when three to four intruders tied up the victims and looted the residence, fleeing with gold and other valuables in the homeowner's car. A PCR call alerted authorities at 11:45 a.m.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, collecting forensic evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to track the suspects. The stolen vehicle has been recovered, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025