Daylight Heist: Elderly Couple Robbed in Northwest Delhi

An elderly couple and their maid became victims of an audacious daylight robbery in Northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Monday, according to police reports.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. when three to four intruders tied up the victims and looted the residence, fleeing with gold and other valuables in the homeowner's car. A PCR call alerted authorities at 11:45 a.m.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, collecting forensic evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to track the suspects. The stolen vehicle has been recovered, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)