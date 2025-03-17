Left Menu

Unrest in Nagpur: Clashes and Controversy Over Religious Symbolism

Tensions erupted in central Nagpur when rumours spread of the Quran being burned during a Bajrang Dal protest for Aurangzeb's tomb removal. Police had to use tear gas and cane charges to control the mob, with four injuries reported and vehicles set ablaze. Security was boosted amid escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:30 IST
Unrest in Nagpur: Clashes and Controversy Over Religious Symbolism
  • Country:
  • India

Central Nagpur witnessed a surge of unrest on Monday after rumours emerged that the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned during a protest led by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Four individuals sustained injuries in the ensuing clash between agitators and police, officials confirmed.

Authorities were forced to escalate their response, resorting to tear gas and cane charges to disperse the aggressive crowd gathered in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. The unrest reportedly spread to additional regions like Kotwali and Ganeshpeth as the day unfolded, exacerbating the tense situation.

Fears of further violence led to a ramped-up security presence, including Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, and additional forces to maintain order. Bajrang Dal officials denied allegations of burning the Quran, insisting they only set an effigy of Aurangzeb ablaze. Rapidly circulating social media videos had fueled outrage among the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025