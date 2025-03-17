Unrest in Nagpur: Clashes and Controversy Over Religious Symbolism

Central Nagpur witnessed a surge of unrest on Monday after rumours emerged that the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned during a protest led by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Four individuals sustained injuries in the ensuing clash between agitators and police, officials confirmed.

Authorities were forced to escalate their response, resorting to tear gas and cane charges to disperse the aggressive crowd gathered in the Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. The unrest reportedly spread to additional regions like Kotwali and Ganeshpeth as the day unfolded, exacerbating the tense situation.

Fears of further violence led to a ramped-up security presence, including Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, and additional forces to maintain order. Bajrang Dal officials denied allegations of burning the Quran, insisting they only set an effigy of Aurangzeb ablaze. Rapidly circulating social media videos had fueled outrage among the Muslim community.

