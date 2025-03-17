Influencers in Hot Water: Betting App Promotion Scandal Unfolds

Eleven YouTubers and social media influencers face legal scrutiny after accusations of promoting betting applications surfaced. The Panjagutta Police have registered a case under pertinent sections of the BNS, Gaming Act, and IT Act.

The case arose following a complaint alleging these public figures used their platforms to endorse online betting services. In response, the authorities are gearing up to summon the accused for questioning.

'We will summon and question them,' a police official confirmed, indicating that a detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover more details regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)