Influencers in Hot Water: Betting App Promotion Scandal Unfolds
Eleven YouTubers and social media influencers are under investigation for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media. A case has been filed at Panjagutta Police Station under the BNS, Gaming Act, and IT Act. Authorities plan to summon and question the accused as the investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:52 IST
Eleven YouTubers and social media influencers face legal scrutiny after accusations of promoting betting applications surfaced. The Panjagutta Police have registered a case under pertinent sections of the BNS, Gaming Act, and IT Act.
The case arose following a complaint alleging these public figures used their platforms to endorse online betting services. In response, the authorities are gearing up to summon the accused for questioning.
'We will summon and question them,' a police official confirmed, indicating that a detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover more details regarding the allegations.
