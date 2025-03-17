Left Menu

Election Commission Tackles 'Ghost Voters' with New Detection Tool

The Election Commission is implementing a software update to detect 'ghost voters', addressing the issue highlighted by the Trinamool Congress. This new feature will help Electoral Registration Officers identify multiple entries against a single EPIC number, streamlining voter list corrections nationwide.

Updated: 17-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:22 IST
The Election Commission has taken a decisive step in addressing the issue of 'ghost voters', a concern brought to light by the Trinamool Congress. On Monday, an official confirmed the introduction of a new software option to detect and correct these electoral anomalies.

This software enhancement will empower Electoral Registration Officers across the country by enabling them to identify and correct duplicate entries associated with a single EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) number. The initiative is set to improve the integrity of voter lists, ensuring that each voter is accurately represented.

Chief Electoral Officers in all states have been notified of this update through an official letter, with further instructions to implement the changes swiftly. In West Bengal, Acting Chief Electoral Officer Dibyendu Das has mandated that voter list corrections be completed by March 21, underscoring the urgency of this electoral reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

