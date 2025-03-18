Left Menu

Justice Department Forms Task Force to Tackle Hamas Invasion

The Justice Department has established a task force, JTF 10-7, to investigate Hamas's recent assault on Israel. The team will focus on tracking and charging those responsible, as well as addressing related civil rights violations. Task force efforts extend to counter-terrorism, with FBI agents collaborating with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:49 IST
Justice Department Forms Task Force to Tackle Hamas Invasion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department has announced the formation of a dedicated task force to investigate the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel, as well as potential civil rights violations and antisemitism from those supporting the group.

The initiative, known as Joint Task Force October 7 or JTF 10-7, aims to identify and prosecute Hamas militants linked to the violence in southern Israel. "The barbaric Hamas terrorists will not win — and there will be consequences," stated Attorney General Pam Bondi. The attack took 1,200 lives and resulted in a significant Israeli counteroffensive, leading to extensive destruction in Gaza.

While the task force steps up efforts, the Biden administration's prior charges against Hamas figures remain mostly symbolic. The recent development reflects ongoing tensions, including former President Donald Trump's insistence on the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and actions against perceived antisemitism in universities. Simultaneously, the task force will scrutinize support and financing for Hamas, with FBI agents aligned with Israel's counter-terror finance bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025