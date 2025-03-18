Justice Department Forms Task Force to Tackle Hamas Invasion
The Justice Department has established a task force, JTF 10-7, to investigate Hamas's recent assault on Israel. The team will focus on tracking and charging those responsible, as well as addressing related civil rights violations. Task force efforts extend to counter-terrorism, with FBI agents collaborating with Israel.
The Justice Department has announced the formation of a dedicated task force to investigate the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel, as well as potential civil rights violations and antisemitism from those supporting the group.
The initiative, known as Joint Task Force October 7 or JTF 10-7, aims to identify and prosecute Hamas militants linked to the violence in southern Israel. "The barbaric Hamas terrorists will not win — and there will be consequences," stated Attorney General Pam Bondi. The attack took 1,200 lives and resulted in a significant Israeli counteroffensive, leading to extensive destruction in Gaza.
While the task force steps up efforts, the Biden administration's prior charges against Hamas figures remain mostly symbolic. The recent development reflects ongoing tensions, including former President Donald Trump's insistence on the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and actions against perceived antisemitism in universities. Simultaneously, the task force will scrutinize support and financing for Hamas, with FBI agents aligned with Israel's counter-terror finance bureau.
