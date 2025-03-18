Peru Declares State of Emergency Amid Crime Surge

In response to an escalating crime wave, Peru's government declared a 30-day state of emergency in Lima on Monday. The recent surge in criminal activity includes the shocking murder of a beloved singer, prompting urgent action.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, President Dina Boluarte announced the immediate deployment of military forces. The goal is to curb crime, particularly the rampant extortion rackets threatening citizens' safety.

This move underscores the administration's commitment to restoring order and protecting the public from rising violence. It marks a significant effort to address the security challenges facing Lima's residents.

