Left Menu

Peru Declares State of Emergency Amid Crime Surge

Due to escalating crime, Peru's government declared a state of emergency in Lima. President Dina Boluarte announced new military deployments to combat rising extortion and violence. This follows the reported murder of a popular singer, highlighting the urgent need for increased security and crime prevention measures in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 18-03-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:25 IST
Peru Declares State of Emergency Amid Crime Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

In response to an escalating crime wave, Peru's government declared a 30-day state of emergency in Lima on Monday. The recent surge in criminal activity includes the shocking murder of a beloved singer, prompting urgent action.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, President Dina Boluarte announced the immediate deployment of military forces. The goal is to curb crime, particularly the rampant extortion rackets threatening citizens' safety.

This move underscores the administration's commitment to restoring order and protecting the public from rising violence. It marks a significant effort to address the security challenges facing Lima's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025