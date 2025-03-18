Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Target Hamas in Gaza

Intense clashes have broken out once again as the Israeli military launched significant airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. The strikes mark the most violent escalation since the January 19 ceasefire agreement came into effect, with multiple casualties reported by medics in the region.

According to medics and witnesses, three houses were hit in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, along with a building in Gaza City, and other targets in Khan Younis and Rafah. However, the Israeli military has refrained from providing further details regarding the extent and nature of these strikes.

The spike in violence underscores the ongoing tensions and disagreements between Israel and Hamas over how to maintain the three-phase ceasefire initiated earlier this year. Despite the strenuous mediation efforts led by Arab countries and supported by the United States, no substantial agreement has been reached between the two adversaries during discussions held over the past two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)