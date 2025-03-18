Election Commission Tackles 'Ghost' Electors with New Software Feature
The Election Commission is introducing a software feature to identify and eliminate 'ghost' electors. This move aims to detect duplicate voters by checking if multiple names are linked to one EPIC number. State electoral officers have been notified, with corrections scheduled for completion by March 21 in West Bengal.
The Election Commission is taking proactive measures to combat the issue of 'fake voters' by implementing a new software option to identify 'ghost' electors. An official disclosed that this tool would enable Electoral Registration Officers to uncover instances where multiple names are associated with a single EPIC number.
In light of this development, chief electoral officers across all states have been informed about the initiative. A letter detailing the introduction of a module aimed at rectifying 'duplicate EPIC numbers' was dispatched on Monday to convey the importance and urgency of this matter.
In West Bengal, Acting Chief Electoral Officer Dibyendu Das conducted a virtual meeting on Monday with district-level senior officials to discuss the implementation of this decision. It has been mandated that the rectification of the voter list in the state be finalized by March 21, reflecting the Commission's commitment to ensuring electoral integrity.
