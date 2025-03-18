Rahul Gandhi Meets New Zealand PM to Strengthen India-Kiwi Relations
Rahul Gandhi met New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon to discuss enhancing bilateral relations. This followed Modi and Luxon's talks, where they signed agreements on defense, education, sports, and climate change. Modi also raised concerns about anti-India activities in New Zealand. Luxon addressed the Raisina Dialogue as well.
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, held discussions with visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening the bilateral relations between India and New Zealand.
This meeting took place a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Luxon engaged in talks aimed at enhancing ties, resulting in an ambitious defense pact and a commitment to increased cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
During the talks, Modi expressed concerns over certain groups in New Zealand engaging in anti-India activities, while the two nations signed six agreements to boost collaboration in education, sports, agriculture, and climate change. Luxon also spoke at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.
