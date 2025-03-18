Major Drug Bust in Manipur: Rs 3.29 Crore Brown Sugar Seized

A significant drug bust occurred in Manipur's Chandel district, resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old man. Authorities confiscated brown sugar worth Rs 3.29 crore.

An operation by the Assam Rifles in Kuljang village led to the recovery of 137 soap cases of the illicit substance. Along with the drugs, officers seized two mobile phones from the accused.

The man, originating from the Tengnoupal district, has been handed over to local police. Investigations are currently ongoing to determine further connections and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)