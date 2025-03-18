Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Manipur: Rs 3.29 Crore Brown Sugar Seized

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district following the seizure of brown sugar valued at Rs 3.29 crore. The Assam Rifles conducted an operation in Kuljang village, recovering 137 soap cases of the narcotic. The individual, from Tengnoupal district, was detained for further investigation.

Updated: 18-03-2025 11:09 IST
A significant drug bust occurred in Manipur's Chandel district, resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old man. Authorities confiscated brown sugar worth Rs 3.29 crore.

An operation by the Assam Rifles in Kuljang village led to the recovery of 137 soap cases of the illicit substance. Along with the drugs, officers seized two mobile phones from the accused.

The man, originating from the Tengnoupal district, has been handed over to local police. Investigations are currently ongoing to determine further connections and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

