Major Drug Bust in Manipur: Rs 3.29 Crore Brown Sugar Seized
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district following the seizure of brown sugar valued at Rs 3.29 crore. The Assam Rifles conducted an operation in Kuljang village, recovering 137 soap cases of the narcotic. The individual, from Tengnoupal district, was detained for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant drug bust occurred in Manipur's Chandel district, resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old man. Authorities confiscated brown sugar worth Rs 3.29 crore.
An operation by the Assam Rifles in Kuljang village led to the recovery of 137 soap cases of the illicit substance. Along with the drugs, officers seized two mobile phones from the accused.
The man, originating from the Tengnoupal district, has been handed over to local police. Investigations are currently ongoing to determine further connections and implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haridwar Shooting Saga: Trio Arrested After Intense Police Operation
Manipur's Crackdown: Illegal Weapons Surrendered Amid Arrests and Seizures
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Murder Suspects
Raipur Mayor's Son Arrested for Disruptive Birthday Celebration
Controversy Strikes as 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh Arrested with Ganja