New Mexico Court Protects Privacy in Hackman-Arakawa Case

A New Mexico court has issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the public release of sensitive records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. The motion, requested by their estate's representative Julia Peters, aims to protect the family's privacy under the 14th Amendment.

Updated: 18-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:21 IST
A New Mexico court has temporarily halted the release of certain records from the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. The restraining order was granted in response to a motion by Julia Peters, representing the couple's estate, to protect their privacy under the 14th Amendment.

The estate's motion cites the potentially disturbing nature of images and videos relating to the investigation, expressing concern over potential media dissemination. Meanwhile, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the state Office of the Medical Investigator are prohibited from releasing autopsy and death investigation reports.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead at their Santa Fe home in late February. Hackman succumbed to heart disease with Alzheimer’s complications following his wife's death from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Probate court documents suggest ongoing estate management issues, with privacy concerns lingering over the disposition of their assets.

