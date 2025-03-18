New Mexico Court Protects Privacy in Hackman-Arakawa Case
A New Mexico court has issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the public release of sensitive records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. The motion, requested by their estate's representative Julia Peters, aims to protect the family's privacy under the 14th Amendment.
The estate's motion cites the potentially disturbing nature of images and videos relating to the investigation, expressing concern over potential media dissemination. Meanwhile, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the state Office of the Medical Investigator are prohibited from releasing autopsy and death investigation reports.
The estate's motion cites the potentially disturbing nature of images and videos relating to the investigation, expressing concern over potential media dissemination. Meanwhile, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the state Office of the Medical Investigator are prohibited from releasing autopsy and death investigation reports.
Hackman and Arakawa were found dead at their Santa Fe home in late February. Hackman succumbed to heart disease with Alzheimer’s complications following his wife's death from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Probate court documents suggest ongoing estate management issues, with privacy concerns lingering over the disposition of their assets.
