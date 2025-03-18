High Stakes in Parliament: MP Rashid Battles for Bail Amid Terror Allegations
Jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, seeks permission to attend Parliament amid ongoing trial in a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court has deferred his plea after NIA filed objections, arguing Rashid cannot use his parliamentary status to bypass imprisonment.
- Country:
- India
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the jailed MP from Jammu and Kashmir, is seeking to attend Parliament as he faces allegations in a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday delayed his plea for a hearing until March 25, amid NIA opposition.
A bench comprising justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup J Bhambhani will hear the plea after the NIA reported that a trial court is expected to rule on Rashid's regular bail on March 19. Rashid's senior counsel stated receipt of the NIA's reply as recent as Monday evening.
Rashid's case is linked to a 2017 NIA investigation, with accusations of funding separatists. The NIA maintains that Rashid's parliamentary status does not entitle him to leniency, citing ongoing legal processes under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Budget Session: Calls for Statehood Restoration Intensify
Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood and Progress
Jammu and Kashmir CM Rules Out BJP Alliance, Praises Ex-PM Manmohan Singh
Restoring Statehood: A Commitment for Jammu and Kashmir's Future
MP Rashid Seeks Interim Bail for Parliament Session