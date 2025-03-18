High Stakes in Parliament: MP Rashid Battles for Bail Amid Terror Allegations

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the jailed MP from Jammu and Kashmir, is seeking to attend Parliament as he faces allegations in a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday delayed his plea for a hearing until March 25, amid NIA opposition.

A bench comprising justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup J Bhambhani will hear the plea after the NIA reported that a trial court is expected to rule on Rashid's regular bail on March 19. Rashid's senior counsel stated receipt of the NIA's reply as recent as Monday evening.

Rashid's case is linked to a 2017 NIA investigation, with accusations of funding separatists. The NIA maintains that Rashid's parliamentary status does not entitle him to leniency, citing ongoing legal processes under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

