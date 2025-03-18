Left Menu

High Stakes in Parliament: MP Rashid Battles for Bail Amid Terror Allegations

Jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, seeks permission to attend Parliament amid ongoing trial in a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court has deferred his plea after NIA filed objections, arguing Rashid cannot use his parliamentary status to bypass imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:55 IST
High Stakes in Parliament: MP Rashid Battles for Bail Amid Terror Allegations
Sheikh Abdul Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the jailed MP from Jammu and Kashmir, is seeking to attend Parliament as he faces allegations in a terror funding case. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday delayed his plea for a hearing until March 25, amid NIA opposition.

A bench comprising justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup J Bhambhani will hear the plea after the NIA reported that a trial court is expected to rule on Rashid's regular bail on March 19. Rashid's senior counsel stated receipt of the NIA's reply as recent as Monday evening.

Rashid's case is linked to a 2017 NIA investigation, with accusations of funding separatists. The NIA maintains that Rashid's parliamentary status does not entitle him to leniency, citing ongoing legal processes under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025