Karnataka State Cracks Down on Land Encroachment

The Karnataka Revenue Department has commenced action to clear an alleged 14-acre land encroachment in Ramanagara by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's family. The move follows a High Court directive to reclaim government property. Earthmovers have been deployed, and the case is under High Court review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:09 IST
The Karnataka Revenue Department has initiated a significant operation to reclaim 14 acres of land in Ramanagara district, allegedly encroached upon by the family of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. This action comes as a response to a High Court directive mandating the recovery of government property.

Working in coordination with district and police authorities, the department has deployed earthmovers to clear the land. Earlier this year, the government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate this encroachment case in Kethaganahalli village, Bidadi.

The SIT's joint survey, conducted with the Survey Settlement Department, identified the illegal occupation across multiple survey numbers. The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in implementing its eviction order, with the case set for further hearing. Notably, R Devaraju, representing Kumaraswamy, has requested authorities to verify and clear the encroachment while locating Kumaraswamy's own 'lost' land in the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

