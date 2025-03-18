Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Amid Ceasefire Collapse

Airstrikes by Israel have killed 326 people in Gaza, jeopardizing a two-month ceasefire. The strikes aim to press Hamas to release remaining hostages. Israel's military actions drew international concern, with the UN and Egypt calling for restraint. The humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens as aid deliveries are halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:52 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Amid Ceasefire Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have intensified, resulting in the deaths of 326 individuals and threatening the fragile ceasefire in place for two months. The strikes, aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas to release hostages, have raised international concerns about escalating tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to take decisive action against Hamas, citing the group's failure to release hostages as per the ceasefire agreements. Mediators, including Egypt, have urged for restraint and the urgent resumption of negotiations to achieve a permanent truce.

The recent airstrikes have compounded the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where hospital infrastructures and essential services are already critically strained. The UN and other international bodies have called for immediate relief, warning that the renewed hostilities will worsen conditions for the Palestinian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025