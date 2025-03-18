Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Amid Ceasefire Collapse

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have intensified, resulting in the deaths of 326 individuals and threatening the fragile ceasefire in place for two months. The strikes, aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas to release hostages, have raised international concerns about escalating tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to take decisive action against Hamas, citing the group's failure to release hostages as per the ceasefire agreements. Mediators, including Egypt, have urged for restraint and the urgent resumption of negotiations to achieve a permanent truce.

The recent airstrikes have compounded the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where hospital infrastructures and essential services are already critically strained. The UN and other international bodies have called for immediate relief, warning that the renewed hostilities will worsen conditions for the Palestinian population.

