Historic Passage of Telangana SC Reservation Rationalisation Bill
The Telangana Assembly has passed the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025, to categorize SCs into three groups for equitable reservation distribution. The decision was supported by a Supreme Court ruling, following the recommendations of a judicial commission, promising to reassess post-2026 census.
The Telangana Assembly has unanimously passed a landmark bill aimed at restructuring the reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. Named the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025, it seeks to categorize SCs into three groups to ensure fair distribution of existing reservations.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while presenting the bill, cited a Supreme Court ruling that favored the SC categorization. Following this, the government established a cabinet sub-committee and appointed a one-person judicial commission, whose report has guided the bill's framework.
The commission's classification divides 59 SC castes into three categories: Group 1 with one percent reservation, Group 2 at nine percent, and Group 3 with a five percent quota. The government plans to revisit the percentage post-2026 census, potentially increasing it based on population data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
