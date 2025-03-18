France Urges Peace Amid Escalating Conflict in Gaza
France has denounced the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, urging for an immediate cessation of violence. Palestinian health authorities report that over 400 people have been killed due to the strikes. The airstrikes threaten to undermine a two-month ceasefire as Israel intensifies efforts to free hostages held by Hamas.
The French Foreign Affairs Ministry has condemned Israel's recent airstrikes on Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate cessation of violence. The ministry urged both parties to maintain peace and dialogue to prevent further escalation.
According to Palestinian health authorities, the airstrikes have resulted in more than 400 casualties. These attacks threaten the fragile two-month ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, escalating the already tense situation.
Israel has vowed to intensify its military actions to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, further increasing the stakes in an already volatile conflict.
