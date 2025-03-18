U.S. Court Confronts Trump’s Venezuelan Deportation Flights

The Trump administration is under pressure to justify deportations of Venezuelans announced by President Trump, citing a 1798 law, despite a court's temporary ban. By midday Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department must answer questions about these actions posed by District Judge James Boasberg, adding to existing tensions between the executive branch and judiciary.

Trump has dismissed the court's authority, raising fears of an executive overreach. In a Truth Social post, Trump criticized Boasberg, suggesting impeachment of the judge, appointed by former President Obama. Meanwhile, the Justice Department seeks to remove Boasberg from the case, citing national security risks involved in public disclosure.

At the core of the controversy is Trump's proclamation citing the Alien Enemies Act, claiming the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang posed a threat to U.S. security. Despite limited evidence, deportations proceeded, and clarification is sought on the legality and timing of these deportations amidst claims of irregular warfare by the gang.

