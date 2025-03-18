Left Menu

France Boosts Rafale Orders: A Strategic Military Shift

France has announced an increase in its Rafale warplane orders, amplifying its military capacity. President Emmanuel Macron disclosed this during a speech at an eastern military base, emphasizing an accelerated procurement strategy.

Luxeuil-Les-Bains | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:25 IST
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans for France to expand its fleet of Dassault-made Rafale warplanes in a bid to boost military strength.

During his address at a military base in eastern France, Macron highlighted a strategic pivot with increased and expedited orders for the jets.

The move underlines France's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities amid evolving global security challenges.

