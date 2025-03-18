France Boosts Rafale Orders: A Strategic Military Shift
France has announced an increase in its Rafale warplane orders, amplifying its military capacity. President Emmanuel Macron disclosed this during a speech at an eastern military base, emphasizing an accelerated procurement strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxeuil-Les-Bains | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- France
President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans for France to expand its fleet of Dassault-made Rafale warplanes in a bid to boost military strength.
During his address at a military base in eastern France, Macron highlighted a strategic pivot with increased and expedited orders for the jets.
The move underlines France's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities amid evolving global security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 350 Crore
Court Orders Document Sharing in Sandeep Dikshit's Defamation Case
L&T Strengthens Global Power Transmission with New Orders
Myanmar's Military Leader Heads to Russia Amid Global Tension
Optimism in U.S.-Philippines Military Relations Amid South China Sea Tensions