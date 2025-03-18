Gunpoint Heist: Trader Robbed in Broad Daylight

In a daring daylight heist, a businessman was robbed at gunpoint in north Delhi's Lahori Gate, losing approximately Rs 80 lakh. The crime unfolded in the bustling Haveli Haider Quli area of Chandni Chowk.

The audacious act, captured in a video now viral on social media, saw an unidentified assailant snatch a bag of cash before making a swift getaway. The footage has mobilized police efforts, with multiple teams deployed to investigate the case and apprehend the suspect.

Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage and conducting interviews with the victim to piece together events and track down the perpetrator. The investigation remains ongoing, with the police urging public cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)