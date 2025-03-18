Left Menu

NATO Allies Consider Withdrawal from Anti-Landmine Treaty Amid Russian Threat

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia propose withdrawing from the Ottawa convention banning anti-personnel landmines due to rising military threats from Russia. The decision might lead them to stockpile landmines again amid concerns of Russian re-armament after the Ukraine conflict. The move sparks significant international disarmament concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:00 IST
NATO Allies Consider Withdrawal from Anti-Landmine Treaty Amid Russian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO allies Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines, in response to increasing military threats from Russia. This decision marks a significant geopolitical shift, allowing these countries to potentially stockpile and utilize landmines once more.

The defense ministers from the four nations cited heightened threats from Russia and neighboring Belarus as critical reasons for considering withdrawal. They conveyed a strong message asserting their right to take necessary defensive measures to protect their security interests.

The decision has drawn global criticism, particularly given the humanitarian consequences of landmines. The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed grave concerns, emphasizing the limited military benefits and substantial human costs. Discussions on similar actions are unfolding in Finland, signaling a potential regional policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

