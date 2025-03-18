Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges Bring Hope to Manipur Relief Camps

The Congress welcomed a Supreme Court decision for judges to visit relief camps in Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence. The visit, criticized for being delayed, emphasizes the continued humanitarian needs. Despite political criticism of the government, the visit aims to provide crucial legal and medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move welcomed by the Congress, six Supreme Court judges will visit relief camps in violence-stricken Manipur, amid criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence. The visit underscores the dire humanitarian needs that persist nearly two years after the ethnic violence began.

The judges, including Justice B R Gavai, will mark the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court by providing much-needed legal and medical assistance. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that the Supreme Court previously recognized a constitutional breakdown in the state.

The visit brings renewed attention to the state's plight, as ethnic tensions continue to leave families displaced and communities in need. Essential relief materials and the inauguration of new legal aid clinics are planned to support those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

