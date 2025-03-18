Unprecedented 'Triple Death Sentence' for Heinous Crime Shocks State

In an unprecedented judgment, a special court in Bhopal sentenced 30-year-old Atul Nihale to a 'triple death sentence' for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl. The court deemed his acts as 'extremely cruel and bestial', warranting a harsher punishment than the usual death penalty.

The chilling case was termed as one of the rarest of rare by Judge Kumudini Patel, noting the serious threat such acts pose to societal values. Nihale's mother, Basanti Bai, and sister, Chanchal, were also sentenced to two years in jail for their involvement in concealing the crime.

The crime, committed in September 2024, saw the victim abducted, raped, and subsequently murdered. Despite defense claims about Nihale's mental health, the court ruled him fit to stand trial, dismissing any mitigation pleas. Nihale's conviction included charges under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections and the POCSO Act.

