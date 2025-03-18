Unprecedented 'Triple Death Sentence' for Heinous Crime Shocks State
A special court sentenced Atul Nihale to a 'triple death sentence' for the brutal rape and murder of a minor in Bhopal. His mother and sister received two-year jail terms for aiding the crime. The court described his actions as 'demonic', emphasizing society's values at risk from such brutality.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented judgment, a special court in Bhopal sentenced 30-year-old Atul Nihale to a 'triple death sentence' for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl. The court deemed his acts as 'extremely cruel and bestial', warranting a harsher punishment than the usual death penalty.
The chilling case was termed as one of the rarest of rare by Judge Kumudini Patel, noting the serious threat such acts pose to societal values. Nihale's mother, Basanti Bai, and sister, Chanchal, were also sentenced to two years in jail for their involvement in concealing the crime.
The crime, committed in September 2024, saw the victim abducted, raped, and subsequently murdered. Despite defense claims about Nihale's mental health, the court ruled him fit to stand trial, dismissing any mitigation pleas. Nihale's conviction included charges under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections and the POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
Mystery Deepens in Tragic Haryana Murder: Suspicions Arise
Outcry for Justice in Congress Worker Murder Case
Justice Demanded: Murder Mystery of Congress Worker in Haryana
Tragedy in Thamarassery: Murder of Class 10 Student Sparks Outcry