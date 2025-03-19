Maharashtra Reshuffles Key Administrative Positions
The Maharashtra government recently announced significant administrative reshuffles, appointing Anchal Goyal as Mumbai's new district collector among other key postings. Ankit is now CEO of Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, while Minal Karanwal and Kavali Meghana will head Jalgaon and Nanded Zilla Parishads, respectively. Changes also include Karishma Nair in Nashik and Ranjit Mohan Yadav in Gadchiroli.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has initiated a major administrative reshuffle, appointing Anchal Goyal as the new district collector for Mumbai city. The decision, announced on Tuesday, involves the transfer of five more IAS officers across various strategic positions.
Ankit has taken over the role of Chief Executive Officer at Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Similarly, Minal Karanwal and Kavali Meghana have been appointed as Chief Executive Officers for the Zilla Parishads of Jalgaon and Nanded, respectively.
Further changes see Karishma Nair installed as Additional Municipal Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation, while Ranjit Mohan Yadav assumes the role of Project Officer, ITDP, and Assistant Collector in Gadchiroli Sub Division, Gadchiroli.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts After Truck and Trailer Collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Celebrating Excellence: 14th Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Achievement Awards 2025 Illuminate Mumbai
Back-to-Back Blazes Challenge Firefighters in Navi Mumbai and Godhra
Court Blocks Unlawful Land Acquisition for Navi Mumbai Airport
Mumbai's Mega Makeover: Transforming Infrastructure with AI