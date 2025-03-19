Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Termination of Climate Grants

A federal judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from ending USD 14 billion in climate grants awarded by the Biden administration, citing insufficient fraud claims. The case involves the EPA, Citibank, and multiple climate organizations. The decision maintains the current status while the case continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 07:59 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Termination of Climate Grants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to terminate USD 14 billion in climate grants distributed under the Biden administration.

Judge Tonya Chutkan ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency's move, which was based on claims of mismanagement and fraud by several beneficiaries.

The decision prevents any immediate change, ensuring the funds remain with Citibank until further legal proceedings provide more clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025