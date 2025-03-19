Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Termination of Climate Grants
A federal judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from ending USD 14 billion in climate grants awarded by the Biden administration, citing insufficient fraud claims. The case involves the EPA, Citibank, and multiple climate organizations. The decision maintains the current status while the case continues.
- United States
A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to terminate USD 14 billion in climate grants distributed under the Biden administration.
Judge Tonya Chutkan ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency's move, which was based on claims of mismanagement and fraud by several beneficiaries.
The decision prevents any immediate change, ensuring the funds remain with Citibank until further legal proceedings provide more clarity.
