Cattle Smugglers Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter
Three suspected cattle smugglers were arrested after a police encounter in Aliganj. Two suspects were injured, while three evaded capture. The police seized weapons and cattle slaughter equipment from the scene, and an investigation is ongoing to uncover more about the suspects' criminal backgrounds.
In a dramatic police encounter early Wednesday, three suspected cattle smugglers were arrested in Aliganj. The incident unfolded when the police received intelligence about suspicious activities in a jungle near Kila Road, as described by Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh.
Upon arrival, the police confronted a group engaged in cattle slaughter. As the suspects attempted to escape, an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in injuries to two suspects, Asif and Bhura, who were later taken to a hospital. A third suspect, Hashim, was apprehended after a brief pursuit, while three others managed to flee under the cover of darkness.
The police recovered illegal firearms and equipment used in the illegal slaughter from the scene. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the absconding suspects and are investigating the accused individuals' criminal backgrounds, with evidence collected by a forensic team ensuring the situation remains under control.
