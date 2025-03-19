Left Menu

DMK MP's Plea: Reevaluate Delimitation to Preserve Fair Representation

DMK MP P Wilson argues against current delimitation plans, stating it could unjustly penalize states that have effectively controlled population growth. Citing disparities in fertility rates, he urges a reevaluation to avoid skewed political representation and retain fair bargaining power in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:35 IST
Delimitation
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate appeal during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, DMK MP P Wilson has highlighted the potential repercussions of the planned delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, arguing it might unjustly penalize states that have successfully managed their populations. Speaking on Wednesday, Wilson stressed the importance of a balanced approach towards delimitation of Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Wilson pointed out the historical context of delimitation, which was done after each census in 1952, 1962, and 1972 to ensure fair state representation. He emphasized the role of the 42nd constitutional amendment which froze delimitation till 1971 census data, acknowledging the efforts of states embracing family planning, as opposed to others with unchecked population growth.

Highlighting demographic statistics, Wilson said states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala with low fertility rates would suffer political representation losses if the current delimitation proceeding based on the 2026 census data takes place. He warned of a political imbalance favoring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, urging for an extension of the freeze to uphold fair representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

