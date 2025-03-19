Rising Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Endangers Peace Hopes

The renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas risk derailing peace initiatives led by Arab nations, stated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday, prior to her visit to Lebanon. These efforts aim for a Gaza freed from Hamas, requiring restraint from all parties involved.

Tuesday saw intense Israeli airstrikes rocking Gaza, ending nearly two months of relative peace established by a ceasefire. The attacks have resulted in over 400 fatalities, according to Palestinian health officials, highlighting the conflict's dangerous escalation.

The worrisome violence persists despite international calls for calm, complicating ongoing diplomatic endeavors. Baerbock underscored a need for composed approaches to safeguard regional stability and ensure that the Arab states' diplomatic efforts bear fruit.

