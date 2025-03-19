Left Menu

Telangana's People's Budget: A New Era of Growth and Welfare

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised the state's 2025-26 budget, dubbing it a 'people's budget' focused on development and welfare. With a total of Rs 3.05 lakh crore, substantial funds are allocated for welfare schemes. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized its commitment to growth and stability.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, applauded the recently unveiled 2025-26 state budget, describing it as a 'people's budget' dedicated to development and welfare. The budget, totaling nearly Rs 3.05 lakh crore, features substantial allocations for welfare schemes.

The budget outlines a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who presented it in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Reddy expressed his congratulations to Telangana's citizens on the significant 'Praja budget,' underscoring its prudent and committed approach to people's welfare, governance, and development. He highlighted the government's effort over the past 15 months to guide the state towards stability and prosperity.

